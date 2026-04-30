Kacey Musgraves Partners With Zillow for Childhood Home Tour Ahead of Album Release

Kacey Musgraves has partnered with Zillow to offer fans a virtual tour of her childhood home in Golden, Texas, ahead of the May 1 release of her seventh studio album, Middle of Nowhere. The small East Texas town where she grew up inspired the new record.

The fictionalized listing, branded under "Lost Highway Realty" and not an actual sale, features the 935-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom pink "casita" situated on approximately 40 acres. True to her recent "Dry Spell" campaign's pun-filled, album-themed promotional style, the listing includes playful nods like horse parking, coyote watching, and Easter eggs referencing Musgraves' music and the Middle of Nowhere era, along with a full 3D tour.

"I was the little girl who was singing all the time, and the porch of this house was my stage, so to speak," Kacey says.

The property has been in the Musgraves' family for more than 100 years, with her family arriving around 1909. After her grandmother's passing, she saved it from being sold outside the family and painted it pink in her grandmother's honor. She has since restored the home with personal touches, including a replica of the Texas state flag on the porch ceiling and a vintage, floral, country-chic interior. It was around age 9 that she wrote her first song, "Notice Me."

"There have been so many births, deaths, marriages, celebrations, human struggle — the human experience on every level for generations — here on this land, so it feels really peaceful and really special and definitely like its own little world away from the world," Kacey says.

The album's title was sparked when Musgraves spotted a sign reading "Golden, Texas: Somewhere in the middle of nowhere" while wandering her hometown with friends. The phrase, she has said, shaped the ethos of the entire record.

"I think it's easy to grow up in a small town and be like, I'm getting out of here," she says. "And then it's been cool to return to it time and time again and find different ways to be inspired by it."