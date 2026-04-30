Megan Moroney Talks About Protecting Her Mental Health and ‘Cloud 9 Tour’

Megan Moroney is at the top of her game. Her recent album, Cloud 9, climbed to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, her track “Wedding Dress” has gone viral on TikTok, and Revlon announced her as the muse of the brand’s “Be Unforgettable” campaign. However, with her fame also comes the public’s interest in everything about her, especially her colorful love life, who she’s dating, and whether any of her songs are about fellow country artist Riley Green, who is constantly linked to her.

With all the attention (at times, unwarranted), Moroney shared how she is protecting her mental health in this time and age of social media.

Megan Moroney on Setting Boundaries

In a recent interview, the Georgia native talked about the lengths she goes through to protect her mental health, including not reading her DMs or direct messages. “I don’t go there too often. It’s a scary, dark place.”

Moroney has given the utmost importance to taking care of her mental health, especially now that she is about to go on her Cloud 9 Tour. “I’m obviously in tour prep, you know, like doing all the things physically. And I had this epiphany the other day where it’s like, I am disciplined about my physical prep, my mental prep has to be just as important.”

She added, “And so stuff like reading the comments, like I actually have to not do it. Like you just can’t. And if I do see something, like I have to tell my brain that can’t affect you today. You can’t dwell on it and let it fester.”

Physical Prep

Of course, Moroney is also preparing for the tour physically. She shared that she’s on a diet and a strict exercise routine, including wearing a weighted vest. “When I’ve done the performance, I’m like, oh, like I am not in shape for this…Singing with a weighted vest on a treadmill, doing that.”

All of her preparation is to achieve her goal of wanting this tour to be the best one yet. “I’ve never taken touring as serious, like as far as like the prep for it as I’m doing right now… I want it to be the best show…so just really locking in.”