Jacksonville State University Awards Riley Green with an Honorary Doctorate

Aside from being PEOPLE Magazine’s “Sexiest Country Star,” Riley Green has another title: Doctor. The Alabama-born singer-songwriter recently received an honorary doctorate from Jacksonville State University for his contributions to the music industry.

Riley Green Awarded a Doctor of Letters

During the university’s spring commencement ceremony on April 30 at the Pete Mathews Coliseum, Green was one of the "graduates” when he received his Doctor of Letters, honoris causa, degree. His alma mater acknowledged his musical accomplishments as well as his contributions to Jacksonville and Jax State.

The Board of Trustees, Chairman Randy Jones, and Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Owen from the group Alabama conferred Green’s honorary doctorate degree. Green was present to receive his honorary degree and to deliver the keynote speech.

Green’s Advice to the Graduating Class

In his speech, Green emphasized the importance of chasing your dreams. The former quarterback said, “So my advice to the 2026 graduating class is grab the heavy end. Whatever you're doing, whatever it is that you find that you're good at—and you will find something— don’t let it get away. Chase it.”

Jacksonville State President Dr Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. said of their famous alumnus, “Riley’s story is one our students can see themselves in. He started here, put in the work, took a chance on his path, and built something meaningful. What makes today special is not just what he’s accomplished, but how he has continued to show up for this university and this community. He represents the very best of Jax State, and we are proud to recognize both his success and his impact with this honorary doctorate.”