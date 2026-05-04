Win Kacey Musgraves Tickets Before You Can Buy Them!
Sponsored By: AEG Live Win them before you can buy them! Kacey Musgraves is coming to Spectrum Center on October 6th, and we’re giving you the chance to score a…
Sponsored By: AEG Live
Win them before you can buy them!
Kacey Musgraves is coming to Spectrum Center on October 6th, and we’re giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets before they go on sale.
Register now for your chance to win and be in the building for a night full of vocals, vibes, and all the Kacey magic.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Kacey Musgraves Win It Before You Can Buy It” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on May 4, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on May 10, 2026 by visiting country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. At least two (2) winners will be selected at random on or around May 11, 2026, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to see Kacey Musgraves on October 6, 2026 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Approximate Retail Value: $200 per prize. Prize provided courtesy of AEG Live. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of country1037fm.com.