Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Win Kacey Musgraves Tickets Before You Can Buy Them!

Sponsored By: AEG Live               Win them before you can buy them! Kacey Musgraves is coming to Spectrum Center on October 6th, and we’re giving you the chance to score a…

abittle
Musgraves
AEG Live

Sponsored By: AEG Live              

Win them before you can buy them!

Kacey Musgraves is coming to Spectrum Center on October 6th, and we’re giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets before they go on sale.

Register now for your chance to win and be in the building for a night full of vocals, vibes, and all the Kacey magic.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “Kacey Musgraves Win It Before You Can Buy It” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on May 4, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on May 10, 2026 by visiting country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. At least two (2) winners will be selected at random on or around May 11, 2026, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to see Kacey Musgraves on October 6, 2026 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Approximate Retail Value: $200 per prize. Prize provided courtesy of AEG Live. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of country1037fm.com.

CharlotteLocalNorth Carolina
abittleEditor
Related Stories
Sizzle and Snack Sweepstakes 🍔
ContestsSizzle and Snack Sweepstakes 🍔Elizabeth Urban
Win $2,000 for Mom This Mother’s Day
All ContestsWin $2,000 for Mom This Mother’s Dayabittle
Country 103.7’s $1,000 Cash Code
ContestsCountry 103.7’s $1,000 Cash CodeLeslie Baylor
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect