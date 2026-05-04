Win Kacey Musgraves Tickets Before You Can Buy Them!

Sponsored By: AEG Live

Win them before you can buy them!

Kacey Musgraves is coming to Spectrum Center on October 6th, and we’re giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets before they go on sale.

Register now for your chance to win and be in the building for a night full of vocals, vibes, and all the Kacey magic.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.