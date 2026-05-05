Ella Langley Scores Three Top 10 Hits on the Hot 100

Ella Langley is having a major moment. Aside from the countless records that her megahit “Choosin’ Texas” broke, the rising country star has officially landed three songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, marking yet another huge milestone in her career.

Ella Langley Dominates the Charts

The achievement puts Langley in rare company, as securing even one Top 10 hit is a big deal, let alone three at the same time. While the specific rankings may shift week to week, it’s clear that Langley has become one of the hottest names in music right now.

After briefly being dethroned by Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drop Dead,” “Choosin’ Texas” is back again at the top spot for its eighth non-consecutive week. “Be Her” is consistent at the fifth spot, and her latest duet with Morgan Wallen, “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” debuted at No. 7.

Another Record Breaker

Langley and Wallen’s “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” landing the seventh spot, is another record breaker for the Alabama native. The duet broke Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream” as the highest-charting debut by a country collaboration on Billboard’s Hot 100. It is also the only duet to debut in the Top 10.

The 27-year-old singer is gearing up to go on her The Dandelion Tour, which kicks off on May 7. She is also scheduled to perform at the 2026 ACM Awards, where she’s also nominated for several categories, including Female Artist of the Year, Song and Single of the Year for “Choosin’ Texas,” Music Event of the Year, and Singer-Songwriter of the Year.