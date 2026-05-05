Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ella Langley Scores Three Top 10 Hits on the Hot 100

Ella Langley is having a major moment. Aside from the countless records that her megahit “Choosin’ Texas” broke, the rising country star has officially landed three songs in the Top…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ella Langley attends American Eagle Jeans Country at Stagecoach 2026
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images

Ella Langley is having a major moment. Aside from the countless records that her megahit “Choosin’ Texas” broke, the rising country star has officially landed three songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, marking yet another huge milestone in her career.

Ella Langley Dominates the Charts

The achievement puts Langley in rare company, as securing even one Top 10 hit is a big deal, let alone three at the same time. While the specific rankings may shift week to week, it’s clear that Langley has become one of the hottest names in music right now.

After briefly being dethroned by Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drop Dead,” “Choosin’ Texas” is back again at the top spot for its eighth non-consecutive week. “Be Her” is consistent at the fifth spot, and her latest duet with Morgan Wallen, “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” debuted at No. 7.

Another Record Breaker

Langley and Wallen’s “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” landing the seventh spot, is another record breaker for the Alabama native. The duet broke Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream” as the highest-charting debut by a country collaboration on Billboard’s Hot 100. It is also the only duet to debut in the Top 10.  

The 27-year-old singer is gearing up to go on her The Dandelion Tour, which kicks off on May 7. She is also scheduled to perform at the 2026 ACM Awards, where she’s also nominated for several categories, including Female Artist of the Year, Song and Single of the Year for “Choosin’ Texas,” Music Event of the Year, and Singer-Songwriter of the Year.

The 2026 ACM Awards will take place on May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, streaming live on Prime Video.  

Ella Langley
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LOCASH perform at The Grand Ole Opry on February 12, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicLOCASH Releases First Single of 2026 Co-Written by Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell
Lee Brice performs at the Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Concert at Wildhorse Saloon on November 21, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicLee Brice Releases Summer Track ‘Truck Bed Mixtape’ From Upcoming AlbumJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Keith Urban on the left and Dolly Parton on the right
MusicKeith Urban Praises Dolly Parton as Trailblazer at Musicians Hall of Fame InductionJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect