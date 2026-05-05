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Get Ready For Some Race Week Fun

Goodridge is a leading global manufacturer of fluid transfer systems with over 55 years of automotive fluid transfer expertise. If you’re a race fan or just looking for something fun…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Goodridge
Goodridge

Goodridge is a leading global manufacturer of fluid transfer systems with over 55 years of automotive fluid transfer expertise.

If you’re a race fan or just looking for something fun to do during race week, you won’t want to miss this free, family-friendly event happening right in town.

Get up close with some incredible race machines on display, including the Rick Ware Top Fuel Dragster from the NHRA Series, modern racing entries from the PDRA and IHRA series, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Cup North America car. Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes? Take a shop tour and see firsthand how high-performance hoses and fittings are assembled in-house. It’s a unique chance to experience the craftsmanship that keeps race teams running at top speed.

Come hungry, because the Just Bite food truck will be serving up delicious smash burgers throughout the event. While you’re there, don’t forget to enter the raffle for a chance to win Goodridge swag and more.

The event is open to everyone, so bring the whole family and enjoy a day full of cars, food, and fun. Adding to the excitement, Captain Jim from Tanner in the Morning will be there from 2-4 pm, and the WSOC crew will be on-site all day.

Whether you’re a die-hard racing fan or just passing through town, this is a great way to soak in the energy of race week.

Goodridge
Alex CauthrenEditor
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