Maren Morris Is Here for the Women Running Country Music

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 31: Maren Morris performs during the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2026 Celebration on December 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Maren Morris might have a complicated relationship with country music, but she’s definitely a girl’s girl, applauding all the women who are currently at the top of the genre. In a recent interview, the Texas natives named Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, and Lainey Wilson, whose music is currently dominating the charts.

Morris said, “I’m so excited that they’re all crushing it. For a very long time, it was pretty sparse having women dominate the charts and awards and just be paid what they’re worth. It’s amazing to see that tide turning and them all just having this huge moment right now simultaneously without competition.”

Aside from the artists, the “My Church” singer also acknowledged the songwriters. “I’m friends with a lot of them, and I’m super proud that they’re on these big project. The songwriting is just getting so good, and that always makes me excited to continue writing.”

She added, “It’s just nice to know right now that there’s so much quality music happening. I love that country is having a moment — it’s always to me been a global genre.”

Maren Morris and Country Music

In September 2023, Morris announced that she’s leaving country music because of the political divide. At the same time, she released two songs, “The Tree” and “Get the Hell Out of Here,” which described where she was at that time in her career. “These two songs are incredibly key to my next step because they express a very righteously angry and liberating phase of my life these last couple of years, but also how my navigation is finally pointing towards the future, whatever that may be or sound like.”

Her statement continued, “Honoring where I’ve been and what I’ve achieved in country music, but also freely moving forward.”

Earlier this year, she reiterated her decision once more, saying “no one is very friendly” in country music. Still, she declared her love for the genre and how, as a songwriter, you can’t separate songwriting from real life.