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Luke Combs Breaks Another Attendance Record

Luke Combs added another achievement to his already record-breaking career. The country superstar reportedly set a new attendance record during his recent show at Neyland Stadium, following his other shows…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Luke Combs performs onstage during the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live
Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images

Luke Combs added another achievement to his already record-breaking career. The country superstar reportedly set a new attendance record during his recent show at Neyland Stadium, following his other shows in Ohio and Las Vegas.

The packed stadium proved once again that Combs has become one of the genre’s most unstoppable live performers, especially since he promised his fans he would keep his concert tickets affordable.

Luke Combs Breaking Attendance Records

The 'My Kinda Saturday Night' Tour started strong. Combs opened the tour at the Allegiant Stadium in Vegas and drew in a record-breaking 70,921 fans. The previous record was 70,482 for last year’s boxing event, Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford.  

His opening night attendance even outnumbered other popular artists who performed in the past at Allegiant Stadium, such as Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Korean superstar group BTS, Beyoncé, Metallica, and fellow country music star, Morgan Wallen.  

He did it again in Ohio when his April 25 show packed 97,367 concertgoers. It is now the record holder for the largest single-night concert attendance at the Ohio Stadium. The previous record was Pink Floyd’s 1994 show, which packed 75,245 people.  

On May 2, his show in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the Neyland Stadium is another record breaker with a crowd of 92,045. The previous records were held by other country artists: Morgan Wallen in 2024 with his two-show record of 156,161, Garth Brooks in 2019 with 84,846, and Kenny Chesney with 61,870 in 2003.

Luke Combs
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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