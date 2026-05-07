Reba McEntire to Receive Golden Ukulele Award at Nashville Fundraiser on May 20

Musicians On Call will host its largest fundraiser to date on May 20 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, bringing together some of country music's biggest names to celebrate the nonprofit's mission of delivering live music to patients in healthcare settings.

The event, Music Heals Live! A Nashional Celebration will honor entertainment icon Reba McEntire with the Music Heals Golden Ukulele. McEntire has supported Musicians On Call through fundraising campaigns and virtual programs benefiting patients and healthcare teams. Mitch Glazier, chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), will receive the Leadership in Music Golden Ukulele.

Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, and Trisha Yearwood are set to perform, with Martina McBride making a special appearance. The evening will also recognize volunteers from across the country who have spent time visiting with and performing for patients in their communities.

"This is Musicians On Call's grandest celebration yet, and with it we have the opportunity to showcase our national impact in our home base of Nashville, while honoring the devoted volunteers and partners who have helped us reach more than 1.25 million people with live music," Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin said in a release. "It means a great deal to recognize the leadership of Reba McEntire and Mitch Glazier, whose dedication has helped bring comfort and connection to patients, families, and caregivers — and the volunteers who create moments of joy and healing."

Traditional tickets are not available for the exclusive event. Potential attendees can bid on a VIP experience, which includes walking the red carpet with Nashville star Charles Esten.