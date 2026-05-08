Register To Win: The Red, White, and Blue Tour – Kannapolis

Sponsored By: Rasberry Events

Country music is coming to Kannapolis in a BIG way 🇺🇸🎶

Country 103.7 wants to send you to Ronnie McDowell’s Red, White, & Blue Tour at The Swanee Theatre on May 16th, 2026 for an unforgettable night packed with legendary country hits, timeless voices, and pure American spirit.

This all-star lineup features Ronnie McDowell, known for more than 30 Top-40 hits and his legendary tributes to Elvis Presley and Conway Twitty, alongside powerhouse vocalist Jeff Bates and Highway 101 founding lead singer Paulette Carlson.

Fans can also expect incredible musicianship from steel guitar legend Doyle Grisham, known for his work with Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.

From classic singalongs to heartfelt country storytelling, this is the kind of night country music fans won’t want to miss.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Ronnie McDowell’s Red, White & Blue Tour at The Swanee Theatre in Kannapolis!

Tickets are on sale now. Enter below to win.

Limit one entry per person per day.

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