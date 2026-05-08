Register To Win: The Red, White, and Blue Tour – Shelby

Sponsored By: Rasberry Events

Country 103.7 is giving YOU the chance to experience a night of legendary country music in Shelby 🇺🇸🎶

Ronnie McDowell’s Red, White & Blue Tour is headed to the historic Don Gibson Theatre on May 15th, 2026, bringing together some of country music’s most iconic voices for one unforgettable show.

The lineup features Ronnie McDowell, Jeff Bates, and Paulette Carlson of Highway 101 performing timeless country favorites and fan-loved classics that helped shape generations of country music.

The show will also feature legendary steel guitar player Doyle Grisham, whose sound helped define decades of country and coastal music.

Whether you’re a longtime country fan or just love a good night filled with classic hits and feel-good energy, this is a concert you don’t want to miss.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Ronnie McDowell’s Red, White & Blue Tour at the Don Gibson Theatre in Shelby!

Limit one entry per person per day.

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