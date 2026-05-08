Tish Cyrus Says Divorce From Bill Ray Cyrus Left Her ‘Devastated’

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Singer Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tish Cyrus recently opened up about her divorce from country music artist Billy Ray Cyrus. During an interview on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast, the businesswoman reflected on her marriage.

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus were married for over 28 years. The couple met in 1991 and later got married in December 1993 before officially getting divorced in April 2022. They both filed for divorce multiple times over the years before making things official.

Tish Cyrus Opens Up About Her Divorce

"I didn't ever really think I would get a divorce. That was not in the cards at all for me," said Tish on the Dear Chelsea podcast. "I was devastated. I'd been married for so long … I didn't know anything different."

Throughout the couple's nearly 3-decade relationship, they welcomed three children together. Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, and Noah Cyrus.

Tish also shares that following the divorce, she felt she was left in "shock mode." "I don't know where I was at," she said. "Honestly, I was stoned."

Later in the episode, a listener asked for guidance on their own divorce journey. "It was really having to really make my brain focus on how things had gotten, how things were, instead of how they should be or could be," said Tish. "I don't know how you take the emotion out of it, or how you change how you feel. I think you can look at things in that way of, like, how it could have been … the fantasy, when what is your reality? That was the hardest part for me."

She added, "It's so hard to believe when you're in it that things can get better, that there is someone else for you out there. I think when you get grounded in reality of what it is, then you actually can move forward and bring great things into your life."