Luke Combs Receives Honorary Degree in Music from Appalachian State University

Luke Combs just added another major accomplishment to his already packed résumé — and no, it’s not another record-breaking attendance for one of his tour stops. The country star was recently awarded an honorary degree in music from Appalachian State University, recognizing his massive impact on country music.

For fans, the honor feels especially fitting given Combs’ journey from college student to one of the biggest names in modern country music.

Luke Combs Receives His Music Degree

Combs attended Appalachian State University from 2008 to 2012 and was only 21 credit hours short of receiving his degree in criminal justice while playing at college bars and local venues around Boone. He left college to pursue music, which paid off big time.

Aside from releasing six albums since 2017, the North Carolina native has also won several major awards from the CMA, ACM, and Billboard Music Awards. He’s also a Grand Ole Opry member, and the only country music artist in this year’s TIME’s 100 Most Influential People.

A Full Circle Moment

In a news release, ASU Chancellor Heather Norris said, “In every sense, Luke Combs represents the character and heart of a Mountaineer. His story inspires our students to dream big, work hard, and always remember where they came from. He represents the very best of our university community: a life lived with purpose, driven by a commitment to excellence and a genuine care for others.”