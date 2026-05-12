Tim McGraw Marks 20 Years Since Soul2Soul II Tour With Faith Hill

Tim McGraw is celebrating two major milestones — the 20th anniversary of the Soul2Soul II Tour and his selection as a 2026 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — with the same woman at the center of both: Faith Hill.

McGraw, 59, marked two decades since he and Hill shared the stage on their co-headlining Soul2Soul II Tour, posting a compilation video to Instagram on May 7 and hailing Hill "the definition of class." Their three daughters — Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey — joined the conversation in the comments.

"20 years since Soul2Soul II, and I'm still so grateful for every memory we made out there," McGraw, 59, wrote in his caption. "What's your favorite Soul2Soul memory?"

The Soul2Soul II Tour launched on April 21, 2006, in Columbus, Ohio, and played 74 shows in 56 cities, selling more than 1.1 million tickets. The tour grossed nearly $89 million during 2006 alone, ranking as the third-highest-grossing North American tour that year. Combined with the 2007 continuation, Soul2Soul 2007, the run added approximately $50 million in additional grosses, cementing the series as the highest-grossing country music tour of all time at that point.

The tour featured a cross-shaped stage with family photos projected throughout, with sets from each act and duets interspersed, tracing themes of love, devotion, parenting, estrangement, and loneliness — ending with their ballad "I Need You." The throwback clip McGraw shared features their 1997 duet "It's Your Love," a song McGraw has called "the very first song that Faith and I ever did together," recorded during their courtship in 1996 and released the following year.

The anniversary post came weeks after another emotional milestone. McGraw was announced on March 20 as the Modern Era Artist inductee for the Country Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, with Hill making a rare public appearance at the rotunda ceremony in Nashville to support her husband.

"I wouldn't be standing here today if it weren't for great women in my life," he told the crowd of about a hundred who'd gathered for the invitation-only event, "from my grandmother to my mom, my sisters, my daughters, and most of all, to my wife. Thank you, baby. I would not be standing here today if it weren't for you, nor would I want to be."