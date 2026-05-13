Keith Urban to Headline St. John’s Music Festival With Russell Dickerson and Dallas Smith in July

Four-time GRAMMY-winning Keith Urban will headline Churchill Park Music Festival on Friday, July 24, with special guests Russell Dickerson and Dallas Smith. General tickets go on sale Thursday, May 14, at noon local time at ChurchillParkMusicFestival.com.

Smith is a Canadian singer-songwriter who performs both as a solo country artist and as lead singer for the hard rock band Default. His dual identity as a rock veteran and country hitmaker adds a distinctive dimension to the supporting lineup alongside Dickerson, one of country music's rising headliners.

Urban has been recognized with four GRAMMY Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, 13 CMA Awards, an American Music Award, and inductions into both the Grand Ole Opry and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. His career has generated more than 11 billion streams and produced a long run of No. 1 singles. Urban has collaborated with artists including the Rolling Stones, John Mayer, Steven Tyler, Miranda Lambert, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw, and Taylor Swift, underscoring his crossover appeal beyond the country format.

Urban also served as a judge on FOX's American Idol and as a coach on The Voice Australia, bringing his profile to mainstream television audiences around the world. His recurring All for the Hall benefit concerts, co-hosted with Vince Gill, have collectively raised $4.3 million in support of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and its educational programs. He also serves as the inaugural Ambassador of the CMA Foundation.