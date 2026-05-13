Riley Green Brings Young Fan to the Stage to Sing ‘Jesus Saves’ During Georgia Show

Country star Riley Green created a memorable moment for fans during his recent show in Alpharetta, Georgia, when he invited a young fan onstage to perform “Jesus Saves” alongside him. The duet quickly began circulating across social media, praising the child’s confidence on stage while the ladies collectively melted over how naturally Green interacts with kids—sending plenty of hearts and probably a few wedding proposals flying across his way. (He isn't PEOPLE Magazine's "Sexiest Country Star" for nothing.)

Riley Green Shares the Spotlight with Young Logan

The viral performance took place during Green’s concert at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre as part of his ongoing Cowboy As It Gets Tour.

The young fan, Logan, has apparently become well-known among Green’s fanbase after previously joining the singer onstage in 2025 for a performance of “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” This time, Logan held up a sign requesting to sing “Jesus Saves,” and Green happily obliged.

Videos from the concert showed Logan, wearing a cowboy hat, singing the emotional track word-for-word beside the country singer, drawing cheers from the Georgia crowd.

Green later shared clips of the moment online, joking that he might one day be “opening” for the young fan after Logan “stole the show again.”

Fan Reactions