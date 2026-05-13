This Day in Country History: May 13

The Recording Industry Association of America gave several significant certifications on May 13, and the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton, released an album. Many notable songs, album releases, and historic events were highlighted on May 13.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Not only did numerous stars get certifications, but many female country artists also had big nominations, including:

2011: Brad Paisley received a Gold certification from the RIAA for the single "Waitin' On a Woman." Paisley has numerous RIAA certifications and is one of country music's best-selling artists.

Brad Paisley received a Gold certification from the RIAA for the single "Waitin' On a Woman." Paisley has numerous RIAA certifications and is one of country music's best-selling artists. 2015: Carrie Underwood received several nominations for the Country Music Television (CMT) Awards, She was nominated for Video of the Year for "Something in the Water," Female Video of the Year for "Little Toy Guns" and "Something in the Water," and Collaborative Video of the Year for "Somethin' Bad" with Miranda Lambert.

Carrie Underwood received several nominations for the Country Music Television (CMT) Awards, She was nominated for Video of the Year for "Something in the Water," Female Video of the Year for "Little Toy Guns" and "Something in the Water," and Collaborative Video of the Year for "Somethin' Bad" with Miranda Lambert. 2020: Country star Kelsea Ballerini earned a Platinum certification from the RIAA for her song, "homecoming queen?" Ballerini has 31 RIAA certifications, a People's Choice Awards nomination for Country Artist of 2022, and several GRAMMY nominations.

Country star Kelsea Ballerini earned a Platinum certification from the RIAA for her song, "homecoming queen?" Ballerini has 31 RIAA certifications, a People's Choice Awards nomination for Country Artist of 2022, and several GRAMMY nominations. 2021: Country music greats Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert were nominated as contenders for the CMT Music Awards. Women artists dominated the list of nominees, but Morris and Lambert each had four nominations for the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

Cultural Milestones

Births of significant country music stars, an exhibit honoring women performers, and an honorary doctorate were cultural milestones for May 13.

1966: Rock star turned country music star, Darius Rucker, was born in Charleston, South Carolina. Rucker had his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2008 and was inducted in 2012. In addition, Rucker has three GRAMMY Awards and three nominations.

Rock star turned country music star, Darius Rucker, was born in Charleston, South Carolina. Rucker had his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2008 and was inducted in 2012. In addition, Rucker has three GRAMMY Awards and three nominations. 1993: Morgan Wallen was born in Sneedville, Tennessee. Wallen was first discovered on Season 6 of the TV show The Voice, and today, he is one of the most prominent country music stars, and his songs and albums are some of the most certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Morgan Wallen was born in Sneedville, Tennessee. Wallen was first discovered on Season 6 of the TV show The Voice, and today, he is one of the most prominent country music stars, and his songs and albums are some of the most certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). 2011: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum opened an exhibit, Women Who Rock: Vision, Passion, Power. This exhibit highlighted female artists such as Loretta Lynn, Taylor Swift, Faith Hill, and Brenda Lee.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum opened an exhibit, Women Who Rock: Vision, Passion, Power. This exhibit highlighted female artists such as Loretta Lynn, Taylor Swift, Faith Hill, and Brenda Lee. 2017: The "Shut Up and Drive" singer Chely Wright received an honorary doctorate from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Missouri. Wright has numerous awards for her music and charitable work, and this award honored her contribution to the arts and humanity.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 13 had these notable performances:

Industry Changes and Challenges

From deaths to marriages to Grand Ole Opry debuts, May 13 saw some changes and challenges, including:

1975: Legendary singer/songwriter/bandleader and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bob Wills, died after a series of strokes and a bout of pneumonia. Wills was known as the King of Western Swing and was a member of Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, with their major hit, "San Antonio Rose."

Legendary singer/songwriter/bandleader and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bob Wills, died after a series of strokes and a bout of pneumonia. Wills was known as the King of Western Swing and was a member of Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, with their major hit, "San Antonio Rose." 2005: Country singer Jason Aldean made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Since then, Aldean has been a major country music artist known for songs such as "Dirt Road Anthem" and "Let Your Boys Be Country." On October 1, 2017, Aldean was playing on stage at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, when a gunman started shooting, killing nearly 60 people.

Country singer Jason Aldean made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Since then, Aldean has been a major country music artist known for songs such as "Dirt Road Anthem" and "Let Your Boys Be Country." On October 1, 2017, Aldean was playing on stage at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, when a gunman started shooting, killing nearly 60 people. 2016 : The "Where We'll Never Grow Old" singer Rhonda Vincent's tour bus was hit by a car in a hit-and-run accident on the way to a show. While Vincent wasn't on the bus at the time, her band members were on board. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

: The "Where We'll Never Grow Old" singer Rhonda Vincent's tour bus was hit by a car in a hit-and-run accident on the way to a show. While Vincent wasn't on the bus at the time, her band members were on board. Fortunately, no one was hurt. 2017: Dan Smyers of the country music duo Dan + Shay married his fiancée, Abby Law, in Nashville, Tennessee. Since they are avid animal lovers, they had three of their dogs attend the wedding.