When Nashville Plays Augusta

Taking Dead Aim with Charlie Nance
Podcast Feed
We begin with Ron Sirak of RonSirak.com and The Global Golf Post discussing The LPGA, Michelle Wie and Mike Whan-who may be the best commissioner in sports.  Chris Lane is a rising country music superstar and golf nut who just played Augusta.  And FanSided.com's golf guy, Ron Mintz joins us to talk PGA Tour.

Birthin Puppies In The Beauty Shop

Charlie & Debbie's Same Day Replay
Podcast Feed
Where does Lady Gaga want to tattoo Bradley Cooper's name?  Details in "Celebrity Dirt."  The Phobia Game is the worst one we've ever played.    What went wrong when you took your pet/kid to work?  "Smartest Person.." is about men and romance.  And in "Other News..." you picked the wrong window to peep in!

A Charlotte Area Is Cracking Down On Poo!

I'v had it!  I brought my dog Winnie in to the studio today, she's just been hired as a new member of our team, and took her out to poo.  Every square inch of grass near our studio (which is also near an apartment complex) was unfit for both of us to walk on.  See…

